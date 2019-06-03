On June 2, 2019 Officer Williams and his K9 partner Otto, saw Leo Graham, 42 years of Redding, in the area of South Bonnyview and Bechelli Ln. Officer Williams recognized Graham from previous contact and knew he currently had a felony warrant for his arrest.

Officer Williams attempted to contact and arrest Graham but Graham refused commands and fled on foot into a wooded area. Officers contained the area and the CHP helicopter responded to assist. Officer Williams deployed K9 Otto who led officers to Grahams location. Graham had secreted himself in some bushes and refused to come out when ordered to by officers. Graham was not complying and began to reach into a bag he had with him at which time K9 Otto was deployed and helped take Graham into custody. Graham was treated at a local hospital and then booked at the Shasta County Jail for resisting arrest and the felony arrest warrant.