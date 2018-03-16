On March 15, 2018, Redding Police Investigators arrested several criminals responsible for multiple residential burglaries throughout the City of Redding. They have been identified as Joshua Norton 35 years, Aaron Friedman 26 years, Jonathan Crossman 32 years, and Cal Demercurio Jr, 32 years, all from Redding. The arrests include those responsible for recently poisoning a retired police K-9 on March 7, 2018.

On March 9, 2018, Joshua Norton was arrested at his residence in the 800 block of Springer Drive in Redding for several outstanding warrants. He is currently on probation for robbery.

Investigators located three stolen firearms from the burglary from Redding Police Officer Ryan Ellis and a stolen vehicle in his possession. He has since been charged with burglary, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, probation violation, felon in possession of firearms, and animal cruelty.

Aaron Friedman who is on probation for burglary was arrested for being the “getaway” driver for Joshua Norton at residential burglary reported on February 20, 2018. He has been charged with burglary, conspiracy, probation violation, and possession of stolen property.

Johnathon Crossman provided a tip to the Police Department and attempted to cash in on the reward money, however, he had conspired with Joshua Norton to sell some of the stolen firearms. He did not collect any of the reward money and was booked into the jail for conspiracy and possession of stolen property.

Cal Demercurio Jr is currently on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for burglary. He showed up to the Daily Reporting Center to report as required yesterday. Officers contacted him there and during a search, officers located multiple individual packages containing heroin, methamphetamine, and other narcotic paraphernalia. He was arrested for his involvement in this burglary investigation and booked into the jail for burglary, conspiracy, possession of narcotics for sale, felon in possession of firearms, probation violation, and animal cruelty.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Redding Police Department would like to thank the members of the community for their support and information leading to the arrests of these individuals. If anyone has further information regarding this investigation, contact the Redding Police Investigations Division or Secret Witness. (Refer to attached photographs)