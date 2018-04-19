On April 18th, 2018, at approximately 7:30 pm, Redding Police officers responded to the report of an assault with a hammer in the 2100 block of Shasta Street. Aaron Rasmussen, 29 years, reported to Shascom that another resident at the location entered his room and began assaulting him with a hammer. The other resident fled the location on foot but was later located and identified as Devan Nelson, 24 years. Both Rasmussen and Nelson were found to have injuries consistent with being assaulted and were transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

An investigation revealed Nelson entered Rasmussen’s residence and struck him multiple times with a hammer. During the assault, Rasmussen was able to retrieve the hammer and struck Nelson in self-defense causing Nelson to flee but was later located several blocks away.

The investigation is ongoing at the time of this press release. Charges will be sought with the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office upon conclusion of the investigation. There is no further information at this time.