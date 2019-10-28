On October 27, 2019, SHASCOM Dispatch received a call of an armed robbery that had just occurred in the 1100 block of Grouse Drive. Officers contacted Dawn Taylor, 46 years old of Redding. Taylor reported being in her vehicle when she was approached by two Hispanic males who pointed handguns at her and demanded her property. Taylor provided the subjects with her personal belongings. One of the males attempted to take her car, but was unsuccessful. Taylor described both Hispanic males as approximately 5-8″ tall and 200 pounds.
Both males fled on foot with the victims belongings and got into a dark colored, 1990’s model minivan. Witnesses saw the vehicle turn southbound on Churn Creek Road from Lancers Lane.
Officers conducted an area check for the van and suspects, but did not located it.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4200.