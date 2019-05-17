The Redding Rodeo Parade is Saturday, May 18th, 2019 , from 10:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 p.m. The parade is only open to registered participants. The Redding Police Department will begin closing the parade route to all other traffic at approximately 9:00 a.m., completing the route closure by 9:45 a.m. The route will be re-opened to the public at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The parade route is south on California Street from Shasta Street, east on Sacramento Street, north on Pine Street, east on Yuba Street. California Street will be closed to all traffic from Eureka Way to South Street. Sacramento Street will be closed from California Street to Pine Street. Pine Street will be closed from Sacramento Street to Yuba Street. Yuba Street will be closed from Pine Street to East Street. Any vehicles left parked on the parade route after 6:30 a.m. on the day of the parade will be towed.

Vehicle traffic, as well as pedestrian traffic, is expected to be heavy in the area of the parade throughout the morning on Saturday. Spectators are advised to arrive early to find a location to watch the parade. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be restricted from crossing or entering the parade route from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Once the parade route is closed vehicles parked within the route will not be allowed to leave until the parade is completed and the roads reopened. Employees or customers of businesses in the affected area are encouraged to make suitable arraignments if they need to access the area during the parade. Spectators are encouraged to cross the parade route only at intersections staffed by Police Department personnel.

The Redding Police Department will be on-hand to ensure a safe and family-friendly event for all participants and spectators. The public is advised to use extra caution while driving in the area of the parade due to the large volume of vehicles, pedestrians, and livestock in the area.