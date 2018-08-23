The following is a summary of the shooting investigation on Harrison Lane.

Travis William Hutchinson, 31 years old, of Tehama County, was at 4605 Harrison Lane to help his girlfriend’s cousin study for a math test. The decedent was also at the residence and got into a fight with several other individuals who were at the house.

The decedent and another adult ultimately left the residence after the homeowner threatened to call police. The two continued fighting outside in the street. Hutchinson who was holding a 4-month-old infant, stepped out onto the porch of the residence to try and convince the others to stop fighting. The decedent, for an unknown reason, became enraged with Hutchinson. He charged Hutchinson and began striking him in the head and face while he was still holding the infant.

Hutchinson told investigators he was almost knocked out after being struck in the face and the infant slipped out of his hands during the attack. He was able to catch the baby before it struck the concrete porch in front of the residence. The decedent continued to attempt to strike Hutchinson while he was holding the infant. Hutchinson, who was armed with a concealed handgun and is a lawful concealed weapons holder, feared for his and the infant’s life. Hutchinson fired one round at the decedent stopping the attack. Hutchinson received minor injuries and the infant was not injured. The decedent was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries as a result of the shooting. The decedent has a lengthy criminal history and was a registered sex offender.

Hutchinson told witnesses to call the police and an ambulance after the shooting. He remained on scene until police arrived. He was transported to the Redding Police Department and provided a statement. His statement was consistent with information provided by witnesses to the shooting. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.

Hutchinson was ultimately released and the investigation will be submitted to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4256.