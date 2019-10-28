On Sunday October 27, 2019, at approximately 1:30 PM, officers with Redding Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Auditorium Drive in regards to a possible deceased person. Upon arrival, an adult female was located behind a business in the area and medical personnel confirmed she was deceased.
Investigators with the Redding Police Department responded to the scene and took over the investigation. This is being investigated as a homicide and the investigation is currently ongoing. There is no further information at this time. Anyone with information can contact the Redding Police Investigations Division at 530-225-4200.