On Thursday, November 9, 2017, Redding Police Department officers conducted a minor decoy operation within the City of Redding. The operation is funded by a grant from ABC and is designed to encourage safe and appropriate sales of alcoholic beverages.

15 businesses were contacted by a minor attempting to purchase an alcoholic beverage. Matthew Lemire-Caudle, age 21 of Redding, sold beer to the minor while working at the AM PM located at 2402 Cascade Boulevard, Redding. Lemire-Caudle was cited for furnishing/sales to a minor.

Businesses are urged to check the identification of anyone attempting to purchase alcoholic beverages.