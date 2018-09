On September 4th, 2018, the Redding Police Department’s Community Clean-up team along with the California Department of Transportation conducted a clean up at Canyon Hollow Creek and Oregon Gulch Creek where they cross under State Route 273. Teams removed a total of 2380 pounds of trash from both locations. Both areas are frequented by illegal campers and were cleaned out just 2 months ago.

Crews will continue removing trash from other areas along the highway tomorrow.