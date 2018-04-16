On Thursday, April 12, 2018, Redding Police Department (RPD) officers, using grant funding provided by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), conducted a shoulder tap operation. The operation is designed to discourage individuals from purchasing alcoholic beverages for minors.

During the shoulder tap operation, James Manns, age 51 years of Redding, purchased alcohol for the minor decoy. He was cited and released for furnishing alcohol to a minor. Jarrod Windle, age 27 years of Redding, accepted cash from the minor decoy with the agreement to purchase alcohol for the decoy. Instead, Windle purchased the beer for himself and attempted to leave the location. Windle was contacted and cited and released for petty theft. Ty Gutierrez, age 41 years of Moreno Valley, Ca., attempted to purchase alcohol for the minor decoy, but he failed to properly pay the store clerk before exiting the convenience store. Ty Gutierrez was contacted by law enforcement prior to him making the exchange with the minor decoy. He was ultimately cited and released for driving on a suspended license and not having a court-ordered ignition interlock device installed in his vehicle.

RPD and ABC would like to remind citizens that it is illegal to furnish alcohol to minors.