Driving Under the Influence/Driver License Checkpoint

The Redding Police Department conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint between 6:30 pm and 10:30 pm on December 21st on Hilltop Drive near Industrial Drive.

A total of 550 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and were screened by officers. 10 drivers were stopped for further investigation and two were given field sobriety tests. No DUI arrests were made during the checkpoint.

Four drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license and one driver was cited for driving without a license. Four vehicles were towed.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.