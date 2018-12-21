Two days later, on December 20th, 2018 at approximately 4:40 A.M. the Redding Police Department received another call from the owner, stating somebody was currently breaking into the store which he was watching on video surveillance from a remote location. Officer Leonard arrived and observed a subject tampering with the lock on the front door for several minutes prior to fleeing on a bicycle. Officer Leonard pursued him and ultimately detained him. He was identified as Matthew Watson, 29 years of Redding. Watson is currently on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for assault with a deadly weapon. He was in possession of several burglary tools and a methamphetamine smoking pipe.

After booking Watson into the Shasta County Jail, Officers located a residence where he has been staying. A search was conducted and the matching pair to the stolen shoes were all located and later returned to the business.