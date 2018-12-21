On December 18th, 2018 at approximately 4:30 A.M., Officers from the Redding Police Department responded to a reported burglary alarm at Redwood Sole located at 2209 Hilltop Drive.  The owner reported several shoes were stolen. Upon further investigation, Officers learned the suspect(s) took only half of 12 pairs. Only the right shoe from each pair was stolen and for unknown reasons, all the left shoes were left behind.  The total value of the stolen shoes as a pair was estimated at $2,400.  The suspect was not initially identified.

Two days later, on December 20th, 2018 at approximately 4:40 A.M. the Redding Police Department received another call from the owner, stating somebody was currently breaking into the store which he was watching on video surveillance from a remote location.  Officer Leonard arrived and observed a subject tampering with the lock on the front door for several minutes prior to fleeing on a bicycle.  Officer Leonard pursued him and ultimately detained him.  He was identified as Matthew Watson, 29 years of Redding. Watson is currently on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for assault with a deadly weapon.  He was in possession of several burglary tools and a methamphetamine smoking pipe.

After booking Watson into the Shasta County Jail, Officers located a residence where he has been staying.  A search was conducted and the matching pair to the stolen shoes were all located and later returned to the business.

 

 