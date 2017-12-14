Over the past week, there have been several vehicle burglaries and thefts from vehicles that occurred at Creller’s Automotive Repair located at 1236 Hartnell Ave. Video evidence captured the suspect breaking into vehicles on several of the reported burglaries. Officer Ellis had investigated burglaries at the business that occurred on 12/11/17 and 12/12/17. Officer Ellis had reviewed the video evidence for these crimes that contained images of the suspect.

On 12/13/17, while patrolling in the area of Victor Ave. and Bramble Place, Officer Ellis saw the suspect walking. The suspect was wearing the same clothing as captured in the surveillance footage from the thefts. Officer Ellis contacted and identified the suspect as 28 year old Troy Orbie Farrare.

Farrare admitted to being responsible for three separate thefts from vehicles that occurred at Creller’s Automotive Repair. Farrare is a local transient and an admitted heroin addict.

As a reminder, please do not keep items of value stored in vehicles.