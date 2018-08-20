Since the tragic events on July 26th, 2018, when the Carr Fire swept through numerous neighborhoods in Shasta County and the City of Redding, the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) has worked diligently to help victims rebound from their loss and begin the healing process.

While assisting Carr Fire victims, NPU identified Troy Arleigh Holladay, 46 years of Redding, as someone providing bid’s to repair fire damage to victims homes. Officers believed Holladay was not a licensed contractor and had provided a bid to an elderly female. This bid to repair her damaged property did not have a contractor license number and required a $1,500 cash fee up front which was nearly half the total repair cost. Officers suspected the bid to be overpriced, not prepared by a licensed contractor, and potentially a fraudulent offer. NPU, in cooperation with the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office, and the Contractors State Licensing Board (CSLB), conducted an investigation to determine if Holladay was a legitimate contractor.

On August 20th, 2018, NPU, the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office, and CSLB conducted an operation where Holladay was located and detained. During the operation, officers confirmed Holladay was not a licensed contractor and he arrived at the elderly female’s home under the influence of methamphetamine. A search of his vehicle revealed that he was also in possession of methamphetamine. Holladay was arrested for a felony violation of 7028.16 Business and Professions Code. This section forbids being an unlicensed contractor and offering or performing repairs to damaged structures as a result of a declared natural disaster. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Shasta County Jail. This incident is Holladay’s nineteenth arrest in Shasta County.

The Redding Police Department, the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office, and the Contractors State Licensing Board would like to remind citizens to use licensed contractors when having their homes repaired to avoid being the victims of fraud or having unlicensed work completed on their homes.