When officers arrived in the area, they were immediately contacted by victims, who direct them to a residence where the suspect was seen entering. Officers surrounded the residence and the homeowner exited and stated the suspect was inside the residence. Moments later a white male adult later identified as John Bartholomew, 52 years of Redding, exited the residence. Bartholomew was non-compliant with officers and refused repeated commands to submit to a lawful arrest. Officers used less lethal means to take Bartholomew into custody.

The firearm Bartholomew had in his possession was located inside of the residence and found to be loaded with a full magazine. Bartholomew is on Post Release Community Supervision and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Bartholomew was arrested and booked for terrorist threats, ex-felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession a concealed firearm, resisting or delaying a peace officer, and violation of his Post Release Community Supervision.