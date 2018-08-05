On Aug. 5, 2018, at approximately 9:30 am, officers with the Redding Police Department responded to a residence located in the 4400 block of White River Dr. regarding a negligent discharge of a firearm. During the investigation, officers identified the responsible as Delwood Wilson, 42 years of Redding. Wilson is a previously convicted felon, prohibiting him from possessing firearms. During the investigation, officers responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Virgo St, in an attempt to locate Wilson, who had left the previous location. When officers arrived, they located Wilson standing in the front yard. During a search of Wilson, a loaded semi-auto pistol was located in his waistband. Wilson was arrested without further incident. The firearm was reported stolen out of Riverside County.

A records check of the Virgo St. address revealed Raymond Burns, 52 years of Redding, was residing at the location, and on active parole. During a parole search of the residence, officers contacted Burns. Burns became uncooperative, and was in possession of a hypodermic syringe. Burns resisted arrest, and Redding Police K-9 Cain was utilized to take him into custody. Burns was later transported to SRMC for treatment, prior to being booked into the Shasta County Jail.

Wilson was booked into the Shasta County Jail for unlawful discharge of a firearm within the city limits, possession of stolen property, illegal possession of ammunition, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Burns was booked into the Shasta County Jail for possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and parole violation.