Redding Police Patrol Officer Nolan Guiducci was able to obtain information during his patrol duties that two subjects were selling drugs and possessed several firearms at a residence on Lake Boulevard. Officer Guiducci contacted the Neighborhood Police Unit to ask for assistance as they are available to conduct proactive policing without the burden of normal patrol calls for service. The officers discovered the residence in question was that of two people the NPU had served a search warrant on at 1178 Lake Boulevard Space #54, in June 2017. The two subjects were identified as Reginald Mandel Matthews 49 years of Redding and Angela Jean Delicino 39 years of Redding.

On Tuesday evening Officer Guiducci and the NPU served a new search warrant at that residence and located Matthews and Delicino at their home. A search found Matthews in possession of a large quantity of heroin packaged for sales and Delicino in possession of a significant quantity of methamphetamine for sales as well as some heroin. Packaging, scales, cash money, and cell phones with drug trafficking information were also found during the search.

The investigation also discovered photographs of Matthews, who is a convicted felon, in possession of a handgun which he admitted to. He told officers the handgun was obtained for protection due to feeling in danger from other local drug dealers. The pictures were of enough clarity to show the serial number had been ground off which is common with stolen firearms. He stated the handgun has since been removed from the residence and taken to the state of Oregon somewhere. Charges will be sought against Matthews for felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, and a high capacity magazine.

For the second time in 6 months, Matthews and Delicino were arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for possession of heroin and methamphetamine for sales.