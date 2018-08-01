NOTES: SAFETY MESSAGE – The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation warnings. A reminder to drive slowly & yield to emergency personnel in the area. There will still be smoke in respective areas as firefighters continue operations. If at any time you feel unsafe, call 911. Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents MAY return to the following area – Mary Lake Subdivision.

Mary Lake Subdivision *RESIDENTS ONLY* Reentry to Mary Lake Subdivision will be for residents only. Access into the area for residents of the Mary Lake Subdivision will be from Buenaventura Blvd. to Lakeside Dr. or from Placer Rd. to Mary Lake Dr. There will be no access to Placer Road west of Boston Ave and to Eureka Way/SR-299 west of Ridge Drive. The evacuation order remains for homes accessed via Dillard Lane and homes accessed via Record Lane west of Nantucket Drive. Some residents living on Quinton Drive, Brinn Dr., Ridge Dr. & Kilkee Drive may have limited access to their properties due to safety concerns.

• ONLY TWO access points will be available at this time. Residents will NEED to use either Lakeside Drive or Mary Lake Drive to enter the subdivision.

• ONLY RESIDENTS of a neighborhood cleared for ‘soft’ repopulation will be allowed to enter that neighborhood.This restriction will be in effect for a MINIMUM of 24 hours and local law enforcement will be working with the National Guard to restrict access.

• Redding Police Department Chaplains along with Law Enforcement Chaplaincy Sacramento will be in the subdivision and available to offer support and assistance to residents.

• ALL gas lines are currently turned off. Pacific Gas and Electric Company will be in the subdivision and available to assist residents. Residents NEED to contact PG&E staff that are in the area in order to have their gas lines turned on.

For your safety:

• DO NOT cross barricades or ‘Caution’ tape.

• DO NOT enter burned structures.

Additionally, the City of Redding Solid Waste Department will pick up trash the day AFTER a neighborhood begins a ‘soft’ repopulation:

• Only garbage will be removed (no recycling/yard waste)

• Residents may use all three cans for garbage

This process is being coordinated by a multi-agency effort to make sure that it will be safe for you to return once final clearance is given.

We appreciate your patience and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.