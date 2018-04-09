On April 7, 2018, at 7:00 pm Shascom911 received a call from the owner of a reported stolen vehicle after they had located their vehicle being driven around in the area of Twin View Blvd and Constitution Way.
CHP – Northern Division Air Operations was overhead and located the stolen vehicle pulling into the Ramada Inn, where the driver abandoned the car and walked into the Hotel. Redding Police officers, including two K-9 units, surrounded the building and began a search of the interior. CHP – Northern Division units assisted in establishing a perimeter of the area.
Charles Golonka, 30 years old of Fort Jones, was located exiting the hotel after attempting to conceal his identity. He was detained without incident and found to have felony warrants for his arrest.
Golonka was booked into the Shasta County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and the warrants.
This incident is a great example of the teamwork between the Redding Police Department and California Highway Patrol.