On April 7, 2018, at 7:00 pm Shascom911 received a call from the owner of a reported stolen vehicle after they had located their vehicle being driven around in the area of Twin View Blvd and Constitution Way.

CHP – Northern Division Air Operations was overhead and located the stolen vehicle pulling into the Ramada Inn, where the driver abandoned the car and walked into the Hotel. Redding Police officers, including two K-9 units, surrounded the building and began a search of the interior. CHP – Northern Division units assisted in establishing a perimeter of the area.