While our staff, volunteers and community continue to grapple with the impacts of the Carr Fire, Robert Cray has chosen to postpone his performance originally slated for Friday, August 3rd until early 2019. A rescheduled date will be announced soon.

All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Please check your email or our website or Facebook pages for announcements of the rescheduled concert date. Once the new date has been announced, ticket buyers who are unable to attend on the new date will be refunded.