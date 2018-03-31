On Sunday, March 18th, 2018, at 3:26 A.M., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13000 block of Leon Lane, Redding, for the report of a robbery. The 81 year old victim reported being bound during the commission of the robbery. During the course of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Justin James Ezell.

On Friday, March 30th, 2018, at 11:26 A.M., officers from the Redding Police Department located Ezell in a homeless encampment near Polk Street and Sutter Street in the City of Redding. Ezell was taken into custody without incident. The Redding Police transported Ezell to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit. Detectives from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office interviewed Ezell and he was subsequently booked into the Shasta County Jail for his outstanding warrant. Ezell is scheduled to be arraigned in Shasta County Court on April 2nd, 2018 at 1:30 P.M.