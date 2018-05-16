The Outsiders
Auditions: May 20 & 21 6:00 p.m. both nightsCast needed: 10 male, 8 female -all agesPlay runs August 4 – August 25Directed by Samantha ForkLocation: 1620 E. Cypress Ave
S.E. Hinton, who wrote this modern classic when she was 16 years old, comments: “The Outsiders, like most things I write, is written from a boy’s point of view. That’s why I’m listed as S.E. Hinton rather than Susan. (I figured most boys would look at the book and think ‘What can a chick know about stuff like that!’) None of the events are taken from life, but the rest-how kids think and live and feel-is for real.”
Share this notice with anyone else who might be interested. To be added to our auditions list email info@riverfrontplayhouse.net
Somewhere In Between
Auditions: July 15 & 16Cast needed: 11 male, 9 female – all agesPlay runs September 22 – October 13
Told in ten scenes, the play begins in the dark, as Jasper confesses his feelings of isolation to the audience. But he becomes unnerved in the dark and calls for lights. In the first scene, Jasper is stuck between floors on an elevator with a claustrophobic man, who goes quickly and hilariously over the edge. At work, a sleazy coworker gives him farcical advice on how to pick up women, and that night Jasper goes to a bookstore and tries to pick up a pretty clerk, Holly. He strikes out badly, but is picked up by another woman, who takes him home…where she lives with her boyfriend. A ride on the subway turns into a comic free-for-all as he and other riders enthusiastically give advice to a lost tourist. Jasper crosses paths with Holly again at a party and gamely starts a conversation, hoping she won’t recognize him, but she does and teases him flirtatiously. On their first date, Jasper and Holly go to a cozy restaurant for quiet conversation, but the couple seated on one side of them erupts in a battle of the sexes, while the couple on the other side engages in passionate verbal foreplay. Later, Jasper walks Holly home and their conversation seems mundane, but their fantasies about each other are anything but. A chance encounter with a homeless man forces Jasper to gain some perspective on his life. Back at work, Jasper snaps when a friend tells him Holly is dating someone else. He loses his cool, kicks a chair, breaks his foot, and gets fired. Feeling suddenly liberated, he hobbles to Holly’s bookstore and asks her if she is seeing someone else. She isn’t. They kiss-and leave immediately for the hospital. In the end, Jasper briefly talks to the audience again, understanding he must accept life’s uncertainties, which aren’t all bad, and make the best of things.
Note: Mature Content and Language
Miracle on 34th StreetAuditions: September 16 & 17Cast needed: 3 men, 2 women, 1 girl, 14 various ages –kids to adultsPlay runs November 17 – December 15
“This is a tale that we want to believe in, that creates a world we seem to desperately desire, free of the blatant commercialism that surrounds us, where love and decency and generosity of spirit are their own rewards. What we want Christmas to be all about, really.” So writes the Santa Cruz Sentinel of this most heartwarming holiday story. By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy’s customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy’s vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl’s belief in Santa. In a dramatic decision, the court confirms Kris as the true Santa, allowing Susan and countless other children to experience the joy of childhood fantasy.
For more information and audition locations,
please visit our website.