AUDITION NOTICE
Twelve Angry Men—Directed by John Welsh
April 22 and April 23—6 pm both nights
1950 California Street, Redding (the future home of Riverfront Playhouse in downtown Redding)
* Cast needed – 13 men, early 20’s to 80, diversity welcome.
* Email John Welsh for more info jdublu49@aol.com
* Show runs June 16 – July 7
Synopsis: A 19-year-old man has just stood trial for the fatal stabbing of his father. “He doesn’t stand a chance,” mutters the guard as the 12 jurors are taken into the bleak jury room. It looks like an open-and-shut case-until one of the jurors begins opening the others’ eyes to the facts. “This is a remarkable thing about democracy,” says the foreign-born juror, “that we are notified by mail to come down to this place-and decide on the guilt or innocence of a person; of a man or woman we have not known before. We have nothing to gain or lose by our verdict. We should not make it a personal thing.” But personal it is, with each juror revealing his or her own character as the various testimonies are re-examined, the murder is re-enacted and a new murder threat is born before their eyes! Tempers get short, arguments grow heated, and the jurors become 12 angry men. The jurors’ final verdict and how they reach it-in tense scenes that will electrify your audience and keep them on the edge of their seats-add up to a fine, mature piece of dramatic literature, an experience you’ll be proud to present.
Opening Saturday, April 28th
Synopsis: The Laramie Project is a play by Moises Kaufman and the members of the Tectonic Theatre Project. On November 14, 1998, members of Tectonic Theatre Project traveled to Laramie, Wyoming, and conducted interviews with the people of the town. The Play is edited from those interviews, as well as from journal entries by members of the company. The Laramie Project, is about the town of Laramie, its citizens, and their reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder.