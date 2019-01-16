Ticket InformationTickets available now for the first 3 shows!Regular performances start at 7:30, matinées at 2:00 p.m. Doors Open 45 minutes prior to show time. First Friday January 18 Preview $10,Regular Fri & Sat shows are $20, Sunday Matinee $15. Champagne closing night includes finger foods and two free drinks for $25.Purchase tickets online right on our website atwww.riverfrontplayhouse.netPrint out your tickets and bring to the door.Box office location is: Enjoy The Store1475 Placer St, Suite C&D246-4687, Ext. 4Hours are 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Monday through Friday, Sat 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, closed Sun.Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of a performance up to 15 minutes before start time, pending available seats.
What’s new in Sherwood Forest? Find out starting this weekend!
The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood — running from Jan. 18-Feb. 19
SYNOPSIS: It sure is hard to be humble when you’re a swashbuckling, egocentric super-hero. But our gallant guy-in-green tries his best as he swaggers through The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood, a frantically funny, Monty Pythonesque retelling of the classic. This time around, the legendary legend, in his never-ending quest to aid the needy, encounters a lovely damsel-in-distress (oddly obsessed with skin conditions); an ever-scheming sheriff who would rather bowl a strike than hit a bulls-eye; a gold-hoarding, bad-guy monarch wannabe; and a good-natured “Town’s Guy” who manages to make his way into every scene, whether he belongs there or not. Combine them with an expandable band of spoon-wielding Merry Men whose collective IQs equal six, and you’ve got an irreverent jaunt through Sherwood Forest you won’t soon forget!
Comments one of the actors, “It’s shaping up to be one of our most family-friendly comedies!”
Robin Hood is sponsored by Don Ajamian Construction! Visit Don’s Website Here