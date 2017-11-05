Riverfront Playhouse presents – The Christmas Carol

November 11 to December 16, 2017—Written by Charles Dickens—Directed by Tom Kirschman

A ridiculous but surprisingly faithful rendition of the Dickens classic in which Ebenezer Scrooge is haunted by the ghosts of his late partner, Jacob Marley: Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and the Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come. Faced with his own mortality and the evil results of his misanthropic miserly ways, Scrooge is redeemed, reconciled with his nephew and his neighbors, and becomes a second father to his assistant’s son, Tiny Tim. Ludlam finds the humor as well as the pathos in this Victorian melodrama, creating the most Dickensian and stage-worthy adaptation yet.surprisingly faithful rendition of the Dickens classic in which Ebenezer Scrooge is haunted by the ghosts of his late partner, Jacob Marley: Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and the Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come. Faced with his own mortality and the evil results of his misanthropic miserly ways, Scrooge is redeemed, reconciled with his nephew and his neighbors, and becomes a second father to his assistant’s son, Tiny Tim. Ludlam finds the humor as well as the pathos in this Victorian melodrama, creating the most Dickensian and stage-worthy adaptation yet.