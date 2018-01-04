Riverfront Playhouse volunteers would like to thank the generosity of so many in our community for making Giving Tuesday 2017 such a success for Riverfront Playhouse and all participating non-profits!

They would also like to say a heartfelt thank you for your support throughout the year. By attending their plays, becoming a member, purchasing a seat or brick, supporting quality live theatre in the north state.

There is still time to enter the raffle for this beautiful brand new, custom-made dollhouse, assembled for us by John Mathena. The raffle runs through early 2018.