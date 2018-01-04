Riverfront Playhouse volunteers would like to thank the generosity of so many in our community for making Giving Tuesday 2017 such a success for Riverfront Playhouse and all participating non-profits!
They would also like to say a heartfelt thank you for your support throughout the year. By attending their plays, becoming a member, purchasing a seat or brick, supporting quality live theatre in the north state.
There is still time to enter the raffle for this beautiful brand new, custom-made dollhouse, assembled for us by John Mathena. The raffle runs through early 2018.
Raffle tickets are $1 for 1, $5 for 6 or $20 for 15. To purchase contact Barbara Harrison (530) 524-0223 or info@riverfrontplayhouse.net
Purchase a seat!
A plaque with your inscription will recognize your support of this important community project. Inscriptions can name you and your family, honor the memory of a family member or friend, or identify your business as a partner in supporting the new theatre. Or you can share a plaque with someone.
All seat sponsorships are on a space-available basis and are 2 levels of participation – Gold $1,000 or Silver $500.
To be eligible, contact info@riverfrontplayhouse.net with the information about your donation for the purchase of a seat. A form will be sent to you to fill out the personalization for your plaque, along with a thank you for your donation.
Buy A Brick!
Honor a child, a family, your favorite actor, an organization
or advertise your business with a brick to be permanently displayed at the entrance to our new theatre.
To be eligible, contact info@riverfrontplayhouse.net with the information about your donation for the purchase of a brick. A form will be sent to you to fill out the personalization for your brick, along with a thank you for your donation.