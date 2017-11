Donate $500 or $1000 during Giving Tuesday to purchase a seat!

A plaque with your inscription will recognize your support of this important community project. Inscriptions can name you and your family, honor the memory of a family member or friend, or identify your business as a partner in supporting the new theatre. Or you can share a plaque with someone. All seat sponsorships are on a space-available basis and are 2 levels of participation – Gold $1,000 or Silver $500. To be eligible, contact info@riverfrontplayhouse.net with the information about your donation for the purchase of a seat. A form will be sent to you to fill out the personalization for your plaque, along with a thank you for your donation.