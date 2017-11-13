Giving Tuesday is a global celebration focusing on non-profits and giving back to your community. This year Giving Tuesday runs from 6 am to 8 pm, longer hours than previously. Now you can also schedule your donation in advance starting November 14th. From Nov. 14-Nov.27 go to the website below and schedule our donations which will be processed on Nov. 28th.
Credit cards, debit cards and e-checks are accepted (personal payment accounts like PayPal
and Venmo are not supported).
Please consider a donation to Riverfront Playhouse at this time. You can also purchase a seat, a brick or even raffle tickets for the dollhouse below through your donation during Giving Tuesday. Specify in Notes when you make your donation or let us know when you make your donation by contacting Barbara Harrison at 524-0223.
Gifts are 100% tax deductible.
Riverfront is again raffling off a beautiful brand new, custom-made dollhouse, assembled for us by John Mathena.
Donate $10 during Giving Tuesday for 15 raffle tickets to be entered in the drawing which will take place at the culmination of Giving Tuesday.
To be eligible, please email us at info@riverfrontplayhouse.net and let us know you are donating $10 for the dollhouse raffle.
Donate $500 or $1000 during Giving Tuesday to purchase a seat!
A plaque with your inscription will recognize your support of this important community project. Inscriptions can name you and your family, honor the memory of a family member or friend, or identify your business as a partner in supporting the new theatre. Or you can share a plaque with someone. All seat sponsorships are on a space-available basis and are 2 levels of participation – Gold $1,000 or Silver $500. To be eligible, contact info@riverfrontplayhouse.net with the information about your donation for the purchase of a seat. A form will be sent to you to fill out the personalization for your plaque, along with a thank you for your donation. Seat Donation Form
Buy A Brick!
Donate $100 during Giving Tuesday to purchase a brick!
Honor a child, a family, your favorite actor, an organization or advertise your business with a brick to be permanently displayed at the entrance to our new theatre.
To be eligible, contact info@riverfrontplayhouse.net with the information about your donation for the purchase of a brick. A form will be sent to you to fill out the personalization for your brick, along with a thank you for your donation.