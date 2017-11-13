Giving Tuesday is a global celebration focusing on non-profits and giving back to your community. This year Giving Tuesday runs from 6 am to 8 pm , longer hours than previously. Now you can also schedule your donation in advance starting November 14th . From Nov. 14-Nov.27 go to the website below and schedule our donations which will be processed on Nov. 28th .

Credit cards, debit cards and e-checks are accepted (personal payment accounts like PayPal and Venmo are not supported).

Please consider a donation to Riverfront Playhouse at this time. You can also purchase a seat, a brick or even raffle tickets for the dollhouse below through your donation during Giving Tuesday . Specify in Notes when you make your donation or let us know when you make your donation by contacting Barbara Harrison at 524-0223.

Gifts are 100% tax deductible.

Riverfront is again raffling off a beautiful brand new, custom-made dollhouse, assembled for us by John Mathena. Donate $10 during Giving Tuesday for 15 raffle tickets to be entered in the drawing which will take place at the culmination of Giving Tuesday . To be eligible, please email us at info@riverfrontplayhouse.net and let us know you are donating $10 for the dollhouse raffle.