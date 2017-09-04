Rivercity Music Society holds its monthly dances on the third Sunday of each month from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Redding Elks Lodge at 250 Elk Drive.

On September 17, 2017, the start of the fall season will be with local group Hill Street Band. They are a well known local band and play a lot of local venues. The band has a wide variety of dance music so get your dances shoes out, dust them off and come out for a great time. You will enjoy just listening to them as well and spending a great afternoon dancing.

While at the dance, remember to check out the great raffle prizes Admission fee is only $5 for members and $10 for non members. You can become a member for an annual fee of $15. If you join now in September your annual dues will carry forward all they way until December of 2018. What a bargain.