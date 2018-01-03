Rivercity Music Society holds its dances on the third Sunday of each month from 1:00 to 4:00

The Pat Karch Bandpm at the Redding Elks Lodge at 250 Elk Drive.

On Sunday, January 21st Pat Karch Band will play live music for your dancing and listening pleasure. Pat is one of our favorite local bands and consists of many talented local musicians. Come join us for a fun afternoon. Pat Karch Band is a long time local band and will play a wide variety of dancing music. There will be good music for everyone to dance to. They love to play music and entertain the audience. The more you dance the better they play. Also, check out the great prizes on our raffle table. All this for an admission fee of only $5.00