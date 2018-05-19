“Through their diligent study, students graduating from Redding high schools have earned admission to excellent universities, colleges, and technical schools. Some will go to California schools in Shasta County, Berkeley, Palo Alto, San Luis Obispo, and Long Beach, while others will travel to schools in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.,” said Dan Beans, REU’s Director.

“We hope, upon the completion of their studies, they will return to Redding to put their newfound knowledge to work on expanding our community’s vibrancy,” he continued.

Recipients of this year’s scholarships and the schools they plan to attend are:

Erica Bade, University of California at Berkeley

Alec Burgess, Stanford University

Trenton Callaway, Johns Hopkins University

Ian Garcia, California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo

Averitt “Drew” Johns, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Kevin Lui, University of California at Berkeley

Aislin Matagulay, Georgetown University

Mirabel Miner, California State University at Long Beach

Naomi Pierce, University of California at Santa Barbara

Adam Taylor, University of California at Berkeley

Brenna Baek, Shasta College

Nassima Boulazreg, Shasta Builders Exchange

Camryn Clark, Shasta College

Avery Grady, Shasta College

Madalyn Harrell, Shasta College

John Irwin, Shasta Builders Exchange

The awards will be presented at each high schools’ awards assemblies, which take place between May 21 and June 1.

REU launched the scholarship and grant program in 2016 with funds required by the State of California to only be spent on community benefits. To compete for an award, students must be an REU customer living in REU’s service area or have an REU customer as a legal guardian and have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale). City of Redding employees and their immediate family (spouse, children and siblings) are ineligible for the program. For more information about the program, including deadlines for future applications, visit REU’s Scholarship and Grant Program page.

REU is the community-owned electric utility serving about 45,000 customers in Redding, California.

