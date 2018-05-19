The 2018 REU Powering Redding’s Future College Scholarship and Community College/Technical School Grant Program recipients have been announced.
“Through their diligent study, students graduating from Redding high schools have earned admission to excellent universities, colleges, and technical schools. Some will go to California schools in Shasta County, Berkeley, Palo Alto, San Luis Obispo, and Long Beach, while others will travel to schools in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.,” said Dan Beans, REU’s Director.
“We hope, upon the completion of their studies, they will return to Redding to put their newfound knowledge to work on expanding our community’s vibrancy,” he continued.
Recipients of this year’s scholarships and the schools they plan to attend are:
- Erica Bade, University of California at Berkeley
- Alec Burgess, Stanford University
- Trenton Callaway, Johns Hopkins University
- Ian Garcia, California Polytechnic University at San Luis Obispo
- Averitt “Drew” Johns, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Kevin Lui, University of California at Berkeley
- Aislin Matagulay, Georgetown University
- Mirabel Miner, California State University at Long Beach
- Naomi Pierce, University of California at Santa Barbara
- Adam Taylor, University of California at Berkeley
- Brenna Baek, Shasta College
- Nassima Boulazreg, Shasta Builders Exchange
- Camryn Clark, Shasta College
- Avery Grady, Shasta College
- Madalyn Harrell, Shasta College
- John Irwin, Shasta Builders Exchange
The awards will be presented at each high schools’ awards assemblies, which take place between May 21 and June 1.
REU launched the scholarship and grant program in 2016 with funds required by the State of California to only be spent on community benefits. To compete for an award, students must be an REU customer living in REU’s service area or have an REU customer as a legal guardian and have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale). City of Redding employees and their immediate family (spouse, children and siblings) are ineligible for the program. For more information about the program, including deadlines for future applications, visit REU’s Scholarship and Grant Program page.
REU is the community-owned electric utility serving about 45,000 customers in Redding, California.
