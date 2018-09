Local residents who’ve been impacted by recent wildfires are being encouraged to complete an online unmet needs survey to guide the City of Redding and Shasta County’s efforts to address housing and employment challenges.

The survey can be accessed at www.tinyurl.com/wildfireunmetneeds. There is also a link to a pdf that residents can print out, complete by hand and then submit by mail or in-person.

It takes only a few minutes to finish, and there is no immediate deadline to complete the survey.