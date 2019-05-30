Fire severity conditions no longer support an extension to the debris burning

season and dooryard burning below 1,000-foot elevation. Burning below 1,000 feet will

be suspended beginning 8 a.m., Monday, June 3, 2019. Contact your local fire

department or CAL FIRE to determine what permit requirements or burning restrictions

apply in your area. CAL FIRE may be contacted at (530) 225-2418.

In Trinity County, North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD)

requires that all burn operations, including residential/dooryard and agriculture/hazard

reduction, must obtain an AQMD burn permit prior to burning. AQMD burn permits may

be obtained on-line at www.ncuaqmd.org or by calling (707) 443-3093. For burn day

status, call (NCUAQMD) at (707) 443-7665 or (866) 287-6329.

In Eastern Trinity County residents conducting dooryard burning on private property do

not need an additional permit from CAL FIRE. The required NCUAQMD permit will

suffice.

For a larger project (non-dooryard) burning, a non-standard permit is required by

NCUAQMD and an LE-5 burn permit shall be obtained from CAL FIRE.

In Shasta County, burn permits are required and may be obtained online. Applicants

will access the website at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/ watch the mandatory video

which reviews burning requirements and safety tips, fill in the required fields, submit the

form and a dooryard burn permit will be created. The applicant must then print it out.

Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued

annually on or after January 1st of each year. The daily burn day status may be

obtained by contacting Shasta County AQMD at (530) 224-8777 or 1(800) 411-8728, at

www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/drm_index/aq_index.

Remember to have a minimum 10-foot clearance to bare mineral soil around all burn

piles, a shovel and water source, and an adult present during burning. Failure to follow

these precautions may result in a citation and fines.

http://www.readyforwildfire.org/Infographic-Debris/.

For more information on how you can protect your family, home and property by

creating and maintaining defensible space visit www.readyforwildfire.org.