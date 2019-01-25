Click on ad for more info

The Shasta County Connection—1-24-19

We had no Board of Supervisors meeting this week, but I have been traveling up and down the highways anyway. I did meet with the newly appointed Commander of the California Highway Patrol based out of Redding, Mark Loveless. I want to congratulate Mark on his new position and wish him well. I did discuss the problems that arise when Interstate 5 is closed and the traffic is re-routed through Burney. The large volume of traffic does pose some additional concerns for the residents.

I was invited to tour a couple of potential sites for a new Environmental Camp for the Shasta County Office of Education with the Shasta County Board of Education. Whiskeytown is not a viable option any more after the Carr Fire. The sites we visited have some real potential for establishing a new camp. I am excited that this tradition will continue in Shasta County and offer future generations of students the opportunity to experience nature and explore the outdoors.

It was good news to hear of the law enforcement agencies of Shasta County, the cities and the District Attorney’s Office collaborating on detaining offenders who frequent the jail. This new effort will keep the repeat offenders incarcerated and not allow them to be released. With the new expansion of the jail by 102 beds, we now have the capabilities to house offenders for longer periods of time. I have heard nothing but positive comments from others that this should be a constructive step in reducing crime. I am hopeful that by detaining those who commit numerous crimes, we will see a drop in the crime statistics. Many thanks to all who have worked on this program and I look forward to positive results.

I enjoyed the Women League of Voters Soup Supper at the McConnell Foundation. This annual event highlights speakers and an opportunity to connect with women actively involved in the political process. They provide a great service to the greater Shasta County area and even into neighboring counties by sponsoring forums during the campaign cycle. I also attended a recent FOIL meeting in Burney and was very pleased to see such a good turnout. Another activity I participated in was the Point in Time Homeless Count in Redding. I covered several areas of District 3 in the Enterprise area and canvassed the area with three young and very talented employees of Shasta County. It was a very humbling experience and I want to express my appreciation to those who organized the event.

I want to commend the Shasta Regional Community Foundation for their very thoughtful and deliberate dispersing of the money collected for the Carr Fire. The Carr Fire left many people short on rebuilding and restoring their properties after the fire. This fund, which has raised 4.4 million dollars, will be dispersed in a very judicious manner. Shasta County is very fortunate to have the Foundation handle this very important process.

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert — Shasta County, District 3 Supervisor