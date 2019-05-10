Tierra Robles 166 Homes Subdivision—Developer Public Outreach Information Community Meeting When:Tues., May 21st 7:00 to 9:00 pm

Where: Cow Creek Community Church—10168 Deschutes Road, Palo Cedro

On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, representatives of the Tierra Robles 166 Homes Subdivision project will be hosting a Developer Public Outreach Information Community Meeting at Cow Creek Community Church from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Lands (PATROL) or No on 166 Homes organization does not have an agenda for this meeting.

After a presentation from Tierra Robles Subdivision Project Manager Steven Nelson and Russ Wenham, GDH Consultant, there will be a question and answer period from the concerned community members.

We have been informed that the County appears to be working towards the release of the Final Environmental Impact Report in late May at which time, they will confirm the date of the Planning Commission hearing which could tentatively be set for July.

PATROL/No On 166 Homes will communicate with the community at large once they have definite information about the FEIR release and a Planning Commission Meeting date.

To stay informed of these dates, people should sign up for email notifications updates at https://www.shastapatrol.org , subscribe to Nextdoor.com or join Facebook page— No ReZoning for 166 Homes – Tierra Robles Subdivision to get the latest information.

The PATROL group is continuing to mobilize community involvement and participation and to raise additional monies to support our Remy Moose Manley LLC legal offense fund. And, continues to request volunteer support for mobilization activities and in preparing for the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisor meetings.