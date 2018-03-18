LaMalfa said: “Each year, I look forward to the artwork submitted by talented North State students for the Congressional Art Competition. It’s a wonderful opportunity for students to compete to have their art displayed in the United States Capitol. This year’s theme for our district, America the Beautiful, will demonstrate the patriotism of our communities and the love for country that we all possess in Northern California.”

The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the United States Capitol as part of a nationwide exhibit dedicated to displaying the talents of young people representing each state. Information regarding the guidelines for the competition can be found here

All artwork may be submitted by Tuesday, May 1st to any of Rep. LaMalfa’s district offices, listed below. The competition winner will be selected by a panel of local community members and announced on Tuesday, May 8th. For any questions regarding this year’s competition or to schedule an artwork drop off time, please contact one of our three district offices:

Oroville District Office 2862 Olive Highway Suite D Oroville, CA 95966 Telephone: (530) 534-7100 Redding District Office 2885 Churn Creek Rd. Suite C Redding, CA 96002 Telephone: (530) 223-5898 Auburn District Office 2399 Rickenbacker Way Auburn, CA 95602 Telephone: (530) 878-5035 The competition entry form can be found here

