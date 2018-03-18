(Washington, DC) – Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) is accepting submissions for the 2018 Congressional High School Art Competition. The theme for this year’s competition is based off the song America the Beautiful.
LaMalfa said: “Each year, I look forward to the artwork submitted by talented North State students for the Congressional Art Competition. It’s a wonderful opportunity for students to compete to have their art displayed in the United States Capitol. This year’s theme for our district, America the Beautiful, will demonstrate the patriotism of our communities and the love for country that we all possess in Northern California.”
The winning entry will be displayed for one year in the United States Capitol as part of a nationwide exhibit dedicated to displaying the talents of young people representing each state. Information regarding the guidelines for the competition can be found here.
All artwork may be submitted by Tuesday, May 1st to any of Rep. LaMalfa’s district offices, listed below. The competition winner will be selected by a panel of local community members and announced on Tuesday, May 8th. For any questions regarding this year’s competition or to schedule an artwork drop off time, please contact one of our three district offices:
Oroville District Office
2862 Olive Highway
Suite D
Oroville, CA 95966
Telephone: (530) 534-7100
Redding District Office
2885 Churn Creek Rd.
Suite C
Redding, CA 96002
Telephone: (530) 223-5898
Auburn District Office
2399 Rickenbacker Way
Auburn, CA 95602
Telephone: (530) 878-5035
The competition entry form can be found here.
Congressman Doug LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama Counties.