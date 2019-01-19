Click on ad for more info

On November 27, 2018, Shasta Regional Community Foundation completed its fourth year as hosts of North State Giving Tuesday at www.northstategives.org. A report to the community highlighting the success of the event was recently released.

Donor response in 2018 registered 6,462 gifts, a record number for the event, raising $872,884 for the 178 participating nonprofits. Over $44,000 was also raised for Carr and Camp Fire immediate relief efforts. “Each year, we have been overwhelmed at the outpouring of support from businesses and partners who make this event possible,” said Kerry Caranci, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Foundation. “This year’s results show that our region has deep reserves of compassion and generosity in light of disaster challenges we have faced this past season.”

The 14-hour online giving campaign is designed to raise the level of awareness of philanthropy in the region and to offer nonprofit organizations the opportunity to gain exposure and grow relationships with new and current donors. Since 2015, donors have raised $3,061,859 for regional nonprofit organizations and public agencies. This year, North State Giving Tuesday is December 3, 2019.

To read the digital version of the report, go to the home page at www.northstategives.org, or copy and paste this link: https://ddb9l06w3jzip.cloudfront.net/uploadedFiles/giving_srcf/contentFiles/file/49

About Shasta Regional Community Foundation

Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter. Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $25,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations. For more information, call Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530) 244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.