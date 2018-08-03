On Aug. 3 at 6:00 p.m. Calfire gave order for repopulation and re-entry of Lower Springs Road and Foxwood Estates.

Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the

following areas.

Lower Springs Road and Foxwood Estates **Residents Only**

Re-entry to Lower Springs Road North from Macleod Drive will be open to

residents only.

residents only. Swasey Drive north of Lower Springs Road will remain closed. Entry will be via Placer Road.

Hwy 299 at Buenaventura Blvd remains closed. Residents entering this area will be required to provide documentation to verify residency. Swasey Drive and Lower Springs Road will remain closed at Hwy 299.

Road Closures: