As of 11:00 a.m., Aug. 3, 2018 evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home to the following areas of Lake Redding Estates Subdivision.

Lake Redding Estates Subdivision **Residents Only**

Re-entry to Lake Redding Estates Subdivision will be for residents only.

Access into the area for residents of the Lake Redding Estates

Subdivision will be from Quartz Hill Road. Residents can enter at Harlan

Drive, Snow Lane or Elk Drive.

Detours related to the Quartz Hill Road construction are still in effect.

There will be no access to the Redding Elks Lodge.

Some residents may only have limited access to their properties due to

safety concerns.

Carr Fire Repopulation Map:

https://tinyurl.com/carrfirerepopulationmap

For more information about returning home:

www.readyforwildfire.org

View live structure maps at:

www.tinyurl.com/carrfirestructuremap

Shasta County Environmental Health Division:

https://tinyurl.com/shastaehd