At 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2018, Cal Fire representative reports the repopulation and re-entry for the Bel Air Estates Subdivision

Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the

following areas.

Bel Air Estates Subdivision **Residents Only**

Re-entry to Bel Air Estates and Stanford Manor Subdivisions will be for

residents only. Residents can return to their homes on Fantenell Drive,

Fantenell Court, Savona Court, Bellagio Terrace, Redondo Court, Acanto

Place, Stanford Drive, Stanford Place, Treasure Isle Court and Showboat

Court.

Carr Fire Repopulation Map:

https://tinyurl.com/carrfirerepopulationmap

For more information about returning home:

www.readyforwildfire.org

View live structure maps at:

www.tinyurl.com/carrfirestructuremap

Shasta County Environmental Health Division:

https://tinyurl.com/shastaehd