At 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2018, Cal Fire representative reports the repopulation and re-entry for the Bel Air Estates Subdivision

Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the
following areas. 

  • Bel Air Estates Subdivision **Residents Only**
    Re-entry to Bel Air Estates and Stanford Manor Subdivisions will be for
    residents only. Residents can return to their homes on Fantenell Drive,
    Fantenell Court, Savona Court, Bellagio Terrace, Redondo Court, Acanto
    Place, Stanford Drive, Stanford Place, Treasure Isle Court and Showboat
    Court.
  • Additionally, residents with an address BETWEEN 1007 River
    Ridge Drive and 1211 River Ridge Drive will be allowed to return to their
    homes.
  • The River Ridge Subdivision north of Showboat Court will remain under a
    mandatory evacuation. No vehicle or pedestrian traffic will be allowed to
    access properties north of Showboat Court.
  • Access into the area for residents of the Bel Air and Stanford Manor
    Subdivisions will be from Quartz Hill Road to Stone Canyon Drive. Detours
    related to the Quartz Hill Road construction are still in effect. Access to
    Quartz Hill Road must be made through the River Park Subdivision from
    Benton Drive to River Park Drive.
  • Some residents living at the west end of Stanford Drive and Showboat
    Court may only have limited access to their properties due to safety
    concerns.

Carr Fire Repopulation Map:
https://tinyurl.com/carrfirerepopulationmap

For more information about returning home:
www.readyforwildfire.org

View live structure maps at:
www.tinyurl.com/carrfirestructuremap

Shasta County Environmental Health Division:
https://tinyurl.com/shastaehd

