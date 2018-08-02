At 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2018, Cal Fire representative reports the repopulation and re-entry for the Bel Air Estates Subdivision
Evacuations orders have been lifted and residents may return home in the
following areas.
- Bel Air Estates Subdivision **Residents Only**
Re-entry to Bel Air Estates and Stanford Manor Subdivisions will be for
residents only. Residents can return to their homes on Fantenell Drive,
Fantenell Court, Savona Court, Bellagio Terrace, Redondo Court, Acanto
Place, Stanford Drive, Stanford Place, Treasure Isle Court and Showboat
Court.
- Additionally, residents with an address BETWEEN 1007 River
Ridge Drive and 1211 River Ridge Drive will be allowed to return to their
homes.
- The River Ridge Subdivision north of Showboat Court will remain under a
mandatory evacuation. No vehicle or pedestrian traffic will be allowed to
access properties north of Showboat Court.
- Access into the area for residents of the Bel Air and Stanford Manor
Subdivisions will be from Quartz Hill Road to Stone Canyon Drive. Detours
related to the Quartz Hill Road construction are still in effect. Access to
Quartz Hill Road must be made through the River Park Subdivision from
Benton Drive to River Park Drive.
- Some residents living at the west end of Stanford Drive and Showboat
Court may only have limited access to their properties due to safety
concerns.
Carr Fire Repopulation Map:
https://tinyurl.com/carrfirerepopulationmap
For more information about returning home:
www.readyforwildfire.org
View live structure maps at:
www.tinyurl.com/carrfirestructuremap
Shasta County Environmental Health Division:
https://tinyurl.com/shastaehd
