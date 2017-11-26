Reminder: Nov. 28th—Palo Cedro Park Giving Tuesday—Your donation places you in wine basket/tickets drawing

For every donation received on Giving Tuesday—Palo Cedro Community Park DONATE Donors will be placed in a drawing to win a Lovely Wine Basket that will include a pair of tickets to the 2018 North State Wine & Dine on March 10 at 5:00 to 8:00 pm; Holiday Inn, Redding www.pcpark.org

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, North State Giving Tuesday will be conducting a 14-hour online giving day created by Shasta Regional Community Foundation to build philanthropy and celebrate the nonprofits in Shasta and Siskiyou counties that make our region a great place to live.

The Palo Cedro Community Park (PCCP)organization is participating in this annual event and humbly appeal to your generosity and ask that you may consider their cause worthy of your contribution during the North State Giving Tuesday.

New this year—donations can be made two ways. Contributors can schedule their gifts ahead of time; or donations can be made online between the 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. time period, on Nov. 28th. Link to North State Giving Tuesday is below:

Donate to PCCP

The North State Giving Tuesday website at www.northstategives.org is now accepting advanced scheduling of donations for the 123 participating nonprofits in Shasta and Siskiyou counties. “Like bill-pay banking, a donor can register and choose any organizations to support and the transaction will process on November 28th,” says Program Officer Amanda Hutchings of the Community Foundation. “This year, payment options include e-check, credit or debit card at the secure online giving portal.” All scheduled donations will count towards nonprofits’ online totals for over $85,000 of incentives offered on the day of giving.

Giving Tuesday, this year on November 28th is a worldwide recognized day of giving back that follows two days of holiday ‘deals’ at Thanksgiving time – Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The Community Foundation is leading North State Giving Tuesday, a 14-hour online giving portal event at www.northstategives.org for the third consecutive year. The minimum donation amount is $10 and a donor can give to multiple organizations in one simple transaction. Hourly random prize drawings sponsored by local businesses will occur at the top of each hour and will be announced on the website and throughout social media during the 6:00 AM till 8:00 PM online event.