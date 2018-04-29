REMINDER: The Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce and Waste Management will again provide east valley residents the opportunity to clean up their residences during the Community Clean-up Day scheduled 9:00 a.m. to noon for May 5, 2018.

Items that are accepted will be normal household waste, furniture, mattresses, scrap metal, hoses, wiring, appliances and electronic waste. They are asking to keep metal, appliance and electronic waste separate, which will be placed in different recycle containers.

Items that are not accepted are hazardous or liquid waste, tires, paint, batteries, fluorescent bulbs, concrete, dirt or landscaping waste, large loads of kitchen household trash and green waste.