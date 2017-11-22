In February of 2017, Officers from the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit conducted undercover operations targeting adults who were using the internet to solicit sexual activity with minors. On Feb. 21, 2017, NPU officers arrested Clifford Jay Markhart 54 of Redding, for soliciting sexual activity and making arrangements to meet for sexual activity with a person he believed to be a fifteen-year-old female all through the use of a Craigslist personal ad. The fifteen-year-old girl was, in fact, an undercover Neighborhood Police Unit Officer. Markhart was convicted and placed on probation, required to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to seventy-five days in jail.

On Nov. 17, 2017, NPU officers conducted a probation compliance check at Markhart’s residence to ensure his compliance with the probation terms. During the search, NPU Officers found Markhart to be in possession of two firearms. Possession of the firearms was a violation of Markhart’s probation terms and was an additional felony charge due to Markhart being a convicted felon. Markhart was arrested for a felony probation violation and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Markhart is currently in custody at the Shasta County jail.