Did you participate in last year’s Shasta Bike Challenge? Shasta County made headlines as it ranked top 25 in the Nation for bike advocacy challenges through bike month. Redding as a city held the title of #1 in California and #2 in the Nation!

The purpose of the local bike challenge is to get more people on bikes for all the reasons:

Healthier, happier people

More livable communities

Improved air quality

Drivers getting more comfortable seeing people on bikes

Expanded political voice for cycling

Improved bicycling infrastructure

The Shasta Bike Challenge is partnering with Love to Ride to offer participants an interactive website with enhanced tracking making recording trips easier than ever. The site allows participants to record rides, set goals, engage other riders, earn badges for completing achievements such as first ride to work, ride for an errand and recruiting friends or colleagues. Participants are entered into a free drawing each day they record a trip in May. With over 50 prizes ranging from kayak rentals, bike gear, gift cards, rock climbing passes, gym passes, gift baskets and more, your chances of winning something are great!

The 2018 Shasta Bike Challenge runs May 1-31. Bike Month events include Bike Month Celebration at Fusion Lounge, Bike to School Day, Free Pancake Breakfast with valet bicycle parking, Woody’s Family Cycling Fest, opportunities to Ride with Transportation Officials, and so much more.

Sign up your team or register as an individual. Visit www.ShastaBikeChallenge.org for full details.

Shasta Bike Month & Challenge is supported by: Friends of Redding Trails, Caltrans, Owens Healthcare, Redding Parks Foundation, City of Redding, Advance Cycling Education, Healthy Shasta, Redding Trail Alliance, Redding Rancheria, Shasta Safe Routes to School, Shasta Regional Transportation Agency, Shasta Living Streets, & Shasta Wheelmen.