The 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will be held in the downtown area of Redding on Saturday, December 2, 2017. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to conclude at 9 p.m. In preparation for the event, road closures for the parade route will begin at 5 p.m. All road closures will reopen at the conclusion of the event.

Staging Area Closures:

Staging areas for the parade floats will include the following streets (These streets will close at 3 pm and reopen at the conclusion of the parade):

Oregon Street between Yuba and Shasta Streets

Butte Street between Court and Oregon Streets

Tehama Street between Court and California Streets

California Street between Shasta and Tehama Streets

NO PARKING IS ALLOWED ON THE PARADE ROUTE. THE ROUTE WILL BE POSTED AS A NO-PARKING ZONE SEVERAL DAYS PRIOR TO THE PARADE. ANY VEHICLES PARKED IN THE PARADE ROUTE MUST BE MOVED PRIOR TO 3 P.M. ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2, 2017, OR THEY WILL BE TOWED.

Parade Route Detours :

Motorist traveling into the downtown area will be detoured onto East Street, Court Street, South Street, and Shasta Street.

Temporary Stop Signs :

Temporary stop signs will be placed at the intersection of Yuba and East Streets. This will make the intersection a four-way stop.

Parking :

The downtown mall parking structure will have limited parking and will be closed once it is full. Parking will not be allowed on the parade route or in the staging areas. As a reminder RVs will not fit in the lower level of the parking structure. If you choose to park in the parking structure, you will not be able to leave until the conclusion of the parade when all road closures are lifted.

Pickup Location :

Parade participants can be picked up in the Caltrans parking lot located at Yuba and Liberty Streets.

Alcohol Possession :

As a reminder: The Redding Municipal Code prohibits open alcoholic beverage containers in public, which includes the parade route.

THE REDDING POLICE DEPARTMENT ENCOURAGES ALL DRIVERS IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA TO BE ALERT AND DRIVE SAFELY!