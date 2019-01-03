Click on ad for more info

The Redding Women’s March announces its event will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019. The March will gather at 10:00 am, Redding City Hall, 777 Cypress Ave. Redding CA.

The theme for Redding Women’s March 2019 is Respect.

All persons who champion the improvement of individual respect and the preservation of civil discourse are invited to attend, regardless of political affiliation, gender, race, religion or any other protected affiliation. Audrey Denney, guest speaker and local community leaders. Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, banners and flags depicting and celebrating Respect, Diversity and Inclusion.

Over 500 persons from all over the North State attended the Redding Women’s March in 2018.

Further Information: Elizabeth Betancourt 530.357.2321 lizzieholtz@hotmail.com www.womensmarchredding.com