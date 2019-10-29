A scramble golf tournament to benefit the Redding Veterans Home will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Grape Ranch Golf Course-23499 Golftime Drive, Palo Cedro. The pre-registration deadline is Nov. 21, 2019.

Tournament registration/check-in will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; Shotgun start at 10:00 a.m.; and lunch at 1:30 p.m.

Cost is $200 a team and hole sponsorships are $100. Costs cover green fees, golf cart, and lunch. There will be a first and second prize for the scramble. Also, there will be a competition for best ball, closest to the pin, raffle and cornhole.