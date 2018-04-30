Genocide No More—Save Darfur is sponsoring the Redding Songwriters for Darfur Americana Music Concert & Authentic Japanese Banquet Saturday, May 5 at 5:00 PM in the Social Hall.

The evening will begin with a banquet prepared by Vicki Ono and friends. Original songs will be performed, starting at 5:30 PM, by Feral Torte, Hal Johnson, Harmonica Steve, George Rogers, Ariel Pemberton, and Dawgs with Thumbs and hosted by Greg Lawson. There will be a free-will offering to help fund Little Ripples Preschools, Darfur United Soccer Academies and Adam Moussa’s village in Darfur.

Contact Marv Steinberg for further information.