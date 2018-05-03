The 2018 Redding Rodeo Parade theme is “California’s Golden Past”. Submitted by Jane and David Randles of Tacoma Washington. The Asphalt Cowboys Rodeo Parade will commence at precisely 10 am on Saturday, May 19th in downtown Redding. If you are entering the free parade GET YOUR PARADE ENTRY SUBMITTED by Monday, May 7th.

Entry forms for the parade are available at the Redding Chamber of Commerce, Lulu’s Restaurant and the Paint Mart. The parade entry form is also available online on the Asphalt Cowboys Website.

The Asphalt Cowboys are gearing up for Rodeo week activities which includes the annual golf tournament on May 7th and the following week is Rodeo Week and includes a week long list of events in the community. Follow the Asphalt Cowboys on FACEBOOK for ongoing and up to the minute details of rodeo week.

Tickets to the world largest outdoor Pancake Breakfast are also available from any Asphalt Cowboy, at the Paint Mart and Lulus Restaurant. You can reach the Asphalt Cowboys at their World Headquarters at 530-244-1117.

Congratulations to parade theme winner Jane and David Randles from Tacoma Washington. The Asphalt Cowboys are excited for this years’ “California’s Golden Past” and we hope to see you at all the 2018 Redding Rodeo Week events