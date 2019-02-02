Officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress at the Rite Aid pharmacy located in the 900 block of Cypress Ave. in Redding. Several officers were at the scene within minutes; however, the suspects fled the area shortly after the crime occurred and were not located.

Witnesses reported that both suspects entered Rite Aid and went to the pharmacy area. Both suspects jumped over the counter and forced employees to give them pharmaceuticals and cash. Both males then fled the store and were last seen running south away from the business. Based on video surveillance from neighboring businesses, the suspects were able to get into a nearby vehicle described as an unknown make and model dark-colored sedan with alloy wheels.

The suspects are described as two black male adults in their 20s. Their identities are not known at this time. They are shown in the attached photographs taken from video surveillance. If you recognize either of them or have any information about this investigation, contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.