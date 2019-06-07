The Redding Rancheria Community Fund, a fund of Shasta Regional Community Foundation, is pleased to announce grant awards totaling $97,500 to organizations in Shasta and Trinity counties. “It is a privilege to have a long-standing partnership with the Redding Rancheria that makes possible impactful work by local nonprofits and public entities for the benefit of so many of our friends, neighbors, and their families,” says Kerry Caranci, Chief Executive Officer at Shasta Regional Community Foundation. “We are proud to play our part in the Community and know there are much-needed supplies, instruments, pantries to fill, and so much more to fund. We are looking forward to our Fall grant round to help fully fund some of these grants. Stay tuned,” says Tracy Edwards, Chief Executive Officer at the Redding Rancheria. Since the Redding Rancheria Community Fund was established at the Community Foundation, over $3.1 million in grants have been awarded.

The following 38 organizations recently received funds from the Spring 2019 cycle:

# Organization Name Purpose Award Amount 1 Anderson Little League LLC To raise up announcer’s booth and shed and repair scoreboard $1,700 2 Anderson Police Department To purchase Data Pilot 10 to combat human trafficking $2,850 3 Ascend Wilderness Experience To purchase sleeping bags, pack frames, tarps, cooking equipment, and/or miscellaneous outdoor supplies $1,500 4 Better Choices, Inc DBA Ready for Life To provide for meals, training materials & resources, and supplies related to a conference for foster and adoptive families $3,185 5 Burney Water District To purchase and install bike racks $2,091 6 Cascade Union Elementary School District To purchase equipment for a STEAM Lab $3,000 7 Central Valley Falcons Youth Football & Cheer To purchase new shoulder pads $2,300 8 Disability Action Center To install a new roof on the building of Western Service Workers $2,000 9 Empire Hotel Alcoholic Rehab Center To purchase pillows, pillowcases, and bath towels $1,500 10 Exodus Farms Ministry To purchase saddles, halters, and lead ropes $4,500 11 Family Dynamics Resource Center To send children from Shasta and/or Trinity counties to Camp HOPE $2,500 12 Friends of Schreder Planetarium To partially fund the replacement of the Schreder Planetarium projector and audio system $2,000 13 Friends of Whiskeytown To purchase 25 Children Life Vests, 1 All Terrain Beach Chair for disabled persons, and trails work $2,000 14 HALO Horses Assist Lives Organization To purchase feed, vaccinations, curriculum and fencing materials $1,000 15 Happy Valley Fire Protection District To purchase turnout gear personal protective equipment $5,000 16 Hat Creek Volunteer Fire District To purchase new rescue equipment and supplies $2,500 17 Indian Cultural Organization To purchase 3 computers, printer, 2 iPads, & related items to be used exclusively in Shasta County office $3,350 18 Lassen Park Foundation To cover direct camping and backpacking costs for Youth Camping Program – to benefit youth of Shasta and/or Trinity counties $3,000 19 Lewiston Community Services District To fund electrical upgrades for fire station $2,500 20 Lewiston Sparkies To purchase a commercial gas BBQ grill $4,000 21 Local Indians for Education To purchase sashes & plaques; provide for key note speakers, posting of flags, and bookkeeping services $5,000 22 Manton Education Council To purchase art curriculum and box drums $2,520 23 Mercy Foundation North To partially fund a new Meals on Wheels truck $5,000 24 Northern California Educational Television/KIXE To repair roof dome on KIXE building and/or re-paint building front $3,500 25 People of Progress To purchase food for food pantry $2,500 26 Save the Music Foundation/Gateway USD To replace instruments and equipment and provide for program support staff $2,000 27 Shasta High School/Robotic Club To upgrade computer equipment for robotics program $2,500 28 Shasta High School/Alpine Race Team To purchase team jackets for the Alpine Race Team $2,500 29 Shasta Land Trust To provide organizational support $500 30 Shingletown Historical Society To fund exterior improvements $1,500 31 Shingletown Medical Center To purchase phlebotomy draw chair and compound microscope $2,200 32 SNIPPP (Spay & Neuter Intermountain Pets & Pet Placement) To fund spay & neuter services and rabies vaccinations $1,000 33 St James Evangelical Lutheran To fund student meals and gas cards for student transport to resilience building training for children classes $2,000 34 The Alyssa Araiza Wings of Angels Organization To provide for costs associated with Summer Party and Halloween Party for children/families served by program $3,204 35 The Trade School at SBE To purchase updated Electrical Code Standard books $2,500 36 The Watershed Research and Training Center To support Indian Valley Summer Camp with supplies $1,500 37 Trinity County Resource Conservation District To partially fund program expenses associated with Weaverville Summer Day Camp $2,600 38 We Back the Blue To provide Code 9 Project training to first responders, families and command staff $2,500 TOTAL $ 97,500.00

The Community Foundation makes charitable giving easy and effective by creating permanent funds that help the region meet the challenges of changing times. For more information regarding the Redding Rancheria Community Fund please contact Kerry Caranci at Shasta Regional Community Foundation at 530-244-1219.