The Redding Rancheria Community Fund, a fund of Shasta Regional Community Foundation, is pleased to announce grant awards totaling $97,500 to organizations in Shasta and Trinity counties. “It is a privilege to have a long-standing partnership with the Redding Rancheria that makes possible impactful work by local nonprofits and public entities for the benefit of so many of our friends, neighbors, and their families,” says Kerry Caranci, Chief Executive Officer at Shasta Regional Community Foundation. “We are proud to play our part in the Community and know there are much-needed supplies, instruments, pantries to fill, and so much more to fund. We are looking forward to our Fall grant round to help fully fund some of these grants. Stay tuned,” says Tracy Edwards, Chief Executive Officer at the Redding Rancheria. Since the Redding Rancheria Community Fund was established at the Community Foundation, over $3.1 million in grants have been awarded.
The following 38 organizations recently received funds from the Spring 2019 cycle:
|#
|Organization Name
|Purpose
|Award Amount
|1
|Anderson Little League LLC
|To raise up announcer’s booth and shed and repair scoreboard
|$1,700
|2
|Anderson Police Department
|To purchase Data Pilot 10 to combat human trafficking
|$2,850
|3
|Ascend Wilderness Experience
|To purchase sleeping bags, pack frames, tarps, cooking equipment, and/or miscellaneous outdoor supplies
|$1,500
|4
|Better Choices, Inc DBA Ready for Life
|To provide for meals, training materials & resources, and supplies related to a conference for foster and adoptive families
|$3,185
|5
|Burney Water District
|To purchase and install bike racks
|$2,091
|6
|Cascade Union Elementary School District
|To purchase equipment for a STEAM Lab
|$3,000
|7
|Central Valley Falcons Youth Football & Cheer
|To purchase new shoulder pads
|$2,300
|8
|Disability Action Center
|To install a new roof on the building of Western Service Workers
|$2,000
|9
|Empire Hotel Alcoholic Rehab Center
|To purchase pillows, pillowcases, and bath towels
|$1,500
|10
|Exodus Farms Ministry
|To purchase saddles, halters, and lead ropes
|$4,500
|11
|Family Dynamics Resource Center
|To send children from Shasta and/or Trinity counties to Camp HOPE
|$2,500
|12
|Friends of Schreder Planetarium
|To partially fund the replacement of the Schreder Planetarium projector and audio system
|$2,000
|13
|Friends of Whiskeytown
|To purchase 25 Children Life Vests, 1 All Terrain Beach Chair for disabled persons, and trails work
|$2,000
|14
|HALO Horses Assist Lives Organization
|To purchase feed, vaccinations, curriculum and fencing materials
|$1,000
|15
|Happy Valley Fire Protection District
|To purchase turnout gear personal protective equipment
|$5,000
|16
|Hat Creek Volunteer Fire District
|To purchase new rescue equipment and supplies
|$2,500
|17
|Indian Cultural Organization
|To purchase 3 computers, printer, 2 iPads, & related items to be used exclusively in Shasta County office
|$3,350
|18
|Lassen Park Foundation
|To cover direct camping and backpacking costs for Youth Camping Program – to benefit youth of Shasta and/or Trinity counties
|$3,000
|19
|Lewiston Community Services District
|To fund electrical upgrades for fire station
|$2,500
|20
|Lewiston Sparkies
|To purchase a commercial gas BBQ grill
|$4,000
|21
|Local Indians for Education
|To purchase sashes & plaques; provide for key note speakers, posting of flags, and bookkeeping services
|$5,000
|22
|Manton Education Council
|To purchase art curriculum and box drums
|$2,520
|23
|Mercy Foundation North
|To partially fund a new Meals on Wheels truck
|$5,000
|24
|Northern California Educational Television/KIXE
|To repair roof dome on KIXE building and/or re-paint building front
|$3,500
|25
|People of Progress
|To purchase food for food pantry
|$2,500
|26
|Save the Music Foundation/Gateway USD
|To replace instruments and equipment and provide for program support staff
|$2,000
|27
|Shasta High School/Robotic Club
|To upgrade computer equipment for robotics program
|$2,500
|28
|Shasta High School/Alpine Race Team
|To purchase team jackets for the Alpine Race Team
|$2,500
|29
|Shasta Land Trust
|To provide organizational support
|$500
|30
|Shingletown Historical Society
|To fund exterior improvements
|$1,500
|31
|Shingletown Medical Center
|To purchase phlebotomy draw chair and compound microscope
|$2,200
|32
|SNIPPP (Spay & Neuter Intermountain Pets & Pet Placement)
|To fund spay & neuter services and rabies vaccinations
|$1,000
|33
|St James Evangelical Lutheran
|To fund student meals and gas cards for student transport to resilience building training for children classes
|$2,000
|34
|The Alyssa Araiza Wings of Angels Organization
|To provide for costs associated with Summer Party and Halloween Party for children/families served by program
|$3,204
|35
|The Trade School at SBE
|To purchase updated Electrical Code Standard books
|$2,500
|36
|The Watershed Research and Training Center
|To support Indian Valley Summer Camp with supplies
|$1,500
|37
|Trinity County Resource Conservation District
|To partially fund program expenses associated with Weaverville Summer Day Camp
|$2,600
|38
|We Back the Blue
|To provide Code 9 Project training to first responders, families and command staff
|$2,500
|TOTAL
|$ 97,500.00
The Community Foundation makes charitable giving easy and effective by creating permanent funds that help the region meet the challenges of changing times. For more information regarding the Redding Rancheria Community Fund please contact Kerry Caranci at Shasta Regional Community Foundation at 530-244-1219.